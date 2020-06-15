Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood After Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: You Never Acknowledged Him

Kangana Ranaut has once again slammed Bollywood, saying that it never acknowledged Sushant Singh Rajput's talent. The actress also called out a section of the film fraternity for projecting the late actor’s "weak mind" as the reason for his death by suicide.

In a 2-minute-long video, shared by the official Instagram handle of Team Kangana Ranaut, Kangana says, "Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has shaken us, but some people are saying that those who have weak mind get depressed and die by suicide. I'd like to say that Sushant was a rank-holder, how can his mind be weak?"

The video was shared alongside a caption: "It is important to give talent their due. And if celebrities are struggling with personal and mental health issues, the media should try and emphasize with them, rather than making it difficult for them!"

Taking reference from a viral post of Sushant pleading with people to watch his movies else he'd be thrown out of the industry as he “didn’t have a godfather,” Kangana added that despite his great lineup of films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, he didn’t receive any acknowledgement or awards.

She also went on to claim that she has been receiving messages from people stating that she is in a very ‘difficult time’ and advising her not to take any such drastic step.

“Why are you telling me this? Why do you want to put the thought of suicide in my mind?” she asked. Kangana further went on to allege, "Ye suicide nahi, planned murder tha!"

Sushant had dropped out of engineering to pursue his acting career. He honed his acting skills at Barry John Acting School. He rose to fame with television show Pavitra Rishta and found his big break in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che! Later, he acted in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story- a biographical film on the former Indian cricket captain. The film established him as Bollywood's one of the most sought-after actors. He went on to appear in several critically-acclaimed films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore.





This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).