Kangana Ranaut Blasts 'Dumb Bollywoodias' for Announcing Release Dates of Their 'Tacky' Films

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known for her hot takes on the movie industry and Bollywood celebrities. She never minces words while expressing her opinions. Most recently she had something to say about movies that have been announced with the reopening of theatres. She shared a few stories on her Instagram account stating the current situation of Bollywood filmmakers and expressing her take on back-to-back announcements of film release dates.

Kangana Ranaut to ‘Bollywood Mafia’ for Not Appreciating Thalaivii: Rise Above Petty Human Emotions

In one story, the actress shared a meme, wherein people are attempting to hop on the already crowded compartment of the train. Without taking names, she shared a meme and wrote, “Dumb bollywoodias sleeping for months on end now suddenly announcing release dates as if people have nothing better to do than to watch their tacky films.” (sic)

The actress further also posted another note on her story where she said that the film industry is in its transformation period and in the long run, only good content is bound to survive. She wrote, “This is a transformative time for the film industry, only good content will survive…so actually it’s not a bad time at all…it’s time for social cleansing. Old empires will fall and new ones will arise."

Last month, Kangana’s movie Thalaivii was released in theatres and on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is receiving a positive response from the audience for her performance.

Talking about Kangana‘s work front, the actress will be seen in two upcoming movies—Tejas and Dhaakad. Meanwhile, she is also working on Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

The Maharashtra government recently announced the reopening of the cinema halls in the state from October 2. Since then there have been many announcements of new film release dates of the movies that have been pending release in the past few months.

