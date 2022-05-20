Kangana Ranaut Buys Mercedes Maybach Worth Over 3.5 Crores Ahead of Dhaakad’s Release; Watch

Kangana Ranaut’s much-sought film, Dhaakad will grace theaters today. On May 19, the actor attended the premiere of her film with her family. She was accompanied by her parents, sister Rangoli Chandel, her nephew Prithviraj, brother Aksht Ranaut and sister-in-law Ritu Sangwan. On the occasion, she also made sure to unveil her latest purchase. Kangana bought a Mercedes Maybach S680, which has been recently introduced in India, for a whopping sum of Rs. 3.6 crore. Kangana flaunted her latest purchase in front of the paparazzi with pride and posed with her family. The car is the top model in the Maybach S-Class series.

A video of Kangana unveiling her Mercedes Maybach S680 was shared by a paparazzi account. The clip showcases Kangana and her family clapping as two people remove the cover of the car. Upon seeing a huge ribbon flower placed on the bonnet, Kangana asks a person standing by whether she can remove it and goes on to say, “I look like just married”.

Kangana had donned a floral tulle dress and she looked beautiful as ever.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is an action thriller that stars Kangana in an altogether different avatar. Kangana will be seen in the role of a spy named Agent Agni. The film also has Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of buzz on social media, as netizens feel it has brought a new flavour to Bollywood. Both Kangana and Arjun are being lauded for their terrific performances in the trailer of the film. While the trailer seems quite promising, it will be interesting to see whether the film lives up to the expectation of the critics, as well as, the moviegoers.

