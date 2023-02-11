Even though Aamir Khan praised Kangana Ranaut during a recent event, the actress is not impressed at all. Recently, Aamir Khan attended the book launch of writer Shobhaa De. During the event, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor was asked who might play the writer well if a biopic will be made on her. To this, the actor named Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Following this, Shobhaa De interrupted Aamir and reminded him of Kangana Ranaut. “You have forgotten one. Kangana," she said. Aamir agreed to her and added, “Yeah, she would do it well as well. Kangana would do it well. She is a strong actor, she’s very versatile. She does comedy well. She does drama well.”

However, soon after the video of the discussion was shared online, Kangana Ranaut reacted to it and called Aamir ‘bechara’ for forgetting her. “Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award-winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one …Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you," Kangana tweeted.

Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one … Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you ♥️ https://t.co/o0tS6UYLoC— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2023

“Shobaa ji and I have opposing political views but that doesn’t stop her from acknowledging my art, hard work and dedication to my craft that is the reflection of one’s integrity and value system…. Wish you the best for your new book maam 🙏," the actress added.

Later, Kangana corrected herself and shared that she has not three but four National Awards. “Sorry I have four national awards already and a PadmaShri my fans reminded I don’t even remember how many I have,” she wrote.

In another tweet, Kangana called Shobhaa ‘self made, fiery and super intelligent’ and wrote, “why would she want anyone basic to play her .. I am very fortunate that she remembered me … and I would love to play Shobaa ji..It’s girl love in the world of chauvinistic men…"

Ha ha she is self made, fiery and super intelligent… why would she want anyone basic to play her .. I am very fortunate that she remembered me … and I would love to play Shobaa ji.. It’s girl love in the world of chauvinistic men… ♥️♥️ https://t.co/bg1x137r22— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 11, 2023

This is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut attacked Aamir Khan. Last year too, the actress blamed Aamir for Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure and claimed that it was because of his ‘personal crisis’. “This is a personal crisis. You are disgusted, ashamed to be an Indian,” she had said.

