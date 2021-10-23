Kangana Ranaut Calls Alec Baldwin’s Prop Gun Misfire Accident 'Horrible', Recalls Her Near-Death Experiences

After Alec Baldwin’s prop misfire killed his film’s cinematographer and injured the director, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her opinions on the mishap. The incident happened on the set of Rust in New Mexico, where Baldwin is playing the lead in a 19th-century western. The actress shared a news piece on the incident on her Instagram stories and wrote that it is horrible.

Her caption read, “This is so horrible!! Note for all the people working in films, dealing with various stunts, weapons and explosives… your mistakes can cause someone their life… tragic."

In a separate Instagram Story, she talked about her own near-death experience. She wrote, “Today two people were shot on a film set one of them died immediately… like other leading actors, I too have had many accidents while filming stunts … some of them were near death experiences and mostly it was someone else’s carelessness … many stuntmen and occasionally actors die on film sets every year… This is so wrong … in Indian films action protocols prep and execution is even more primitive … Hope our film bodies look in to it and prevent such mishaps…"

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin said on Friday that he was in shock over his accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, as reports emerged of walk-outs there earlier in the week over unsafe conditions. The star of 30 Rock and The Hunt for Red October said he was “fully cooperating” with authorities to determine how the incident occurred on Thursday on the set of his Western movie Rust.

According to the police, Baldwin was handed what was described as a safe “cold gun", but the prop gun contained live rounds when it was fired. The shot hit cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the chest, and director Joel Souza who was sitting behind her, in the shoulder, according to a county sheriff’s affidavit filed in Santa Fe magistrates court.

