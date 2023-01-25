Actress Kangana Ranaut has revived her Twitter account. The actor had always used to the platform to voice her thought processes and brutally honest opinions about the showbiz and film industry. After making her return, the actress went on to state that, “Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose.. it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live..”

She added, “Primitively art blossomed in temples and reached literature/theatres and eventually inside cinemas. It is an industry but not designed for major economic gains like other billion/trillion dollar businesses, that’s why art/artists are worshipped not industrialists or billionaires."

“So even if artists indulge in polluting the very fibre of art and culture in the nation they must do it discreetly not shamelessly…" she wrote.

Talking about her film Queen, which didn’t hit the 100 crore club but became a commercial and critical hit, the actress shared, “I remember thinking why not 100cr though Queen became a modern classic but that wasn’t enough that’s how system corrupts you, with time this trend became so toxic that now big studios pay business websites to write fake digits, spend crores and buy their own tickets (cont)."

She wrote, “It’s a hit no one told me digits, I didn’t know how much Fashion or OUTIM made I just knew they are huge hits also because where there are digits there are also toxic comparisons. Somewhere from 2012-13 I started to hear 100cr a lot and when Queen did 85cr in India (cont)."

“Let’s track back when and how industry got obsessed with money. We don’t know how much money any of great classics Pyaasa/Guide/Shri 420 made. Growing up I never saw films that i liked DDLJ or HPHK had digits slapped on them after the weekend, I did Gangster i was told (cont)".

She added, “Why do we need to print posters and paint the town read counting coins,stamp our posters with digits? Really!! is that why we make films ?This is not us, it’s a very recent trend, one bad mind can pollute entire system, we need to rectify where we went wrong and rise and shine.”

On a closing note she shared, “So this digit drama has started only a decade ago, just how no individual should flash how much money they have/they made, no tackiness when it comes to films as well please. You made money good for you,now work on your next project Even if you didn’t continue working please."

Back in 2021, Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended for ‘repeated violation of Twitter rules’. The actor had reportedly violated the Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy of Twitter with her controversial comments.

Last year, during an interview with Aajtak, she shared, “If I come back on Twitter, then people’s lives will become sensational and my life will become problematic because cases are filed against me in different states. I’m happy that I’m not there on Twitter. But if my account is revived, then definitely… you will get a lot of ‘masala’"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in ‘Emergency’, where she’d be essaying the role of Indira Gandhi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here