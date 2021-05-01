Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Babbar Sherni Chotu' in Birthday Wish for Father

Kangana Ranaut started her social media posts on May 1 with a photo of her father to wish him on his birthday. The actress shared a black and white photo alongwith a caption in which she thanked her father for genetically blessing her with curly hair and a volcanic temper. “Dear Papa, I wish growing up you were not such a strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair and of course brave hot blood, quick temper and volcanic anger. I haven’t just got your blood but also your fire. Happy Birthday Papa. Your’s, Babbar Sherni Chotu," she wrote.

Immediately after, the actress shared another post to launch the logo of Manikarnika films and announce their debut in the digital space. “Launching the logo of @manikarnikafp with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru …. Need your blessings," she wrote.

Kangana shared a video on Friday ‘warning’ those who are ‘trying to hurt the image of the nation internationally’ amid the Covid-19 second wave. Kangana shared the video message on Twitter and Instagram. In the clip, she expresses her concerns over how other countries are reacting to the second wave of Covid in India. Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a video and wrote: “Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India… your time is up."

