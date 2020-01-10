Take the pledge to vote

Kangana Ranaut Calls JNU Violence a 'Gang War' Which Shouldn't Be Made a Political Issue

Kangana Ranaut also suggested that a potential solution was for the police to just capture and "beat the hell" out of the perpetrators.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 4:27 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut Calls JNU Violence a 'Gang War' Which Shouldn't Be Made a Political Issue
Kangana Ranaut expressed her opinion on the JNU violence in a recent interview, referring to it as "gang violence" that should not have been turned into a national issue by the media.

Kangana also suggested that a potential solution was for the police to just capture and "beat the hell" out of the perpetrators. She added that such people could be found everywhere and therefore did not deserve to be made into a national issue.

Speaking to the media while promoting her upcoming film Panga, she said, "It's understood that there are two sides, namely JNU and ABVP, two different unions, in the university. I must tell you that a gang war is quite common during college life. I used to stay at a girls' hostel alongside a boys hostel where people were followed and murdered in broad daylight. I would like to say that these gang wars are managed by powerful and dangerous people, which leaves both sides hurt; such things should not be made into a national issue."

A masked mob had entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and assaulted students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, on January 5. Several film personalisties, including Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, and other popular faces had joined in protests condemning the attack on JNU.

Deepika Padukone had also visited JNU recently showing her solidarity towards the college. This had even led to hashtags like "shame on Bollywood" and "boycott Chhapaak" trending on Twitter.

