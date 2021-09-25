Kangana Ranaut Calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'One of the Best Actors in the World' After His Emmy Nod

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has congratulated fellow actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for bagging a nomination at the prestigious 2021 International Emmy Awards that were announced on Thursday with 44 nominees across 11 categories, spanning a record number of 24 countries.

Nawazuddin received an International Emmy nomination for Netflix’s “Serious Men". On Thursday, Siddiqui received a nod in the best actor category for his performance in the Sudhir Mishra-directed feature film. In the best actor segment, Siddiqui is pitted against British star David Tennant (“Des") as well as actors Roy Nik of Israel (“Normali") and Christian Tappan of Colombia (“El Robo del Siglo" or “The Great Heist").

Kangana took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of Nawazudding Siddiqui alongside a message which read, “Congratulations sir. You are most definitely one of the best actors in the world." She followed it up with Earth emoji.

“Serious Men" is an adaptation of author Manu Joseph’s 2010 novel of the same name. It chronicles the story of an ambitious underachiever who capitalises on his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes.

Sharing his happiness about his nomination, Nawazuddin said, “Working with Sudhir and playing the role of Ayyan Mani in "Serious Men" was a dream come true for me and the International Emmy nomination is a validation of all the hard work we poured into the film. I feel honoured to portray meaningful stories that are being recognised globally - which is now a reality thanks to platforms like Netflix."

The winners for the 2021 International Emmy Awards will be announced during an in-person ceremony, to be held in New York City on November 22.

Last year, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “Delhi Crime" had won the best drama series honour at the International Emmy Awards.

