The release date of Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath has left Kangana Ranaut disappointed. Why? Because it was clashing at the box office with her much-awaited film, Emergency. While both the films were scheduled to release on October 20 this year, Kangana took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and called out Ganapath makers for the same.

Kangana questioned the makers of Ganapath for choosing October 20 as the release date even when the ‘entire October is free so is November, December and even September’. The actress also shared that she will now change the release date of her film and will announce it only at the time of trailer release.

“Announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October,ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein," Kangana wrote.

“Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho?" she continued.

Kangana Ranaut announced Emergency in 2021 and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. The actress is not just playing the lead in the film but is also directing it. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade among others.

On the other hand, Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Amitabh Bachchan will also be making a special appearance in the film. It is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

