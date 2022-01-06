Kangana Ranaut Calls PM Modi's Security Breach in Punjab 'Shameful': 'It's an Attack on Every Indian'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab. Modi returned Wednesday without addressing a rally in Punjab after his convoy got stuck in a road blockade near Hussainiwala. The security lapse occurred when the PM was travelling by road from Bathinda to National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

Condemning the episode, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories: “What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/representative/voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian… it is an attack on our democracy itself, Punjab is becoming a hub for terroristic activities if we don’t stop them now nation will have to pay a big price #bharatstandswithm."

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, denied any security lapse, saying that PM Modi’s decision to take the road route from Bathinda to the martyrs’ memorial at Hussainiwala near Ferozepur was taken at the last moment about which his government was not aware.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been an ardent follower of Modi. Showering praises on him on his birthday last year, Kangana called him the “world’s most popular leader" and lauded his ability to overcome any obstacles. “You remain world’s most popular leader and a role model for every single one of us who dares to dream big. Very often when we see a successful person, we only see the public glories, never the personal sacrifices or setbacks, you have overcome many such obstacles and at times, won over even your harshest critics," she wrote on Instagram.

The Thalaivii actress wished how she could master the art of remaining calm and in control towards irrational criticism just like PM Modi. “I have always believed that a citizen has a right to question or criticise their leader, not only you have always listened to the common man but you have also mastered the art of remaining calm and in control when the critique comes from an irrational place, I hope to master that art someday too," she wrote.

