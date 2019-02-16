English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut Criticises Shabana Azmi for Accepting Invitation from Karachi, Azmi Responds
Kangana Ranaut has trained her guns at Shabana Azmi and asked her why did she accept the invitation for a literary event in Pakistan in the first place.
Kangana Ranaut has trained her guns at Shabana Azmi and asked her why did she accept the invitation for a literary event in Pakistan in the first place.
Actress Shabana Azmi is the latest victim of Kangana Ranaut's ire. The veteran actress has been termed 'anti-national' by Kangana, who has questioned her initial decision to participate in an event in Pakistan. The veteran actress and her husband Javed Akhtar was supposed to attend a two-day literary event on her father Kaifi Azmi in Karachi, but decided not to go as a sign of protest after the Pulwama attack.
The decision met with praise from many, but the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress is particularly not impressed.
Kangana was quoted in a DNA report, saying, "People like Shabana Azmi calling for halt on cultural exchange - they are the ones who promote Bharat Tere Tukde Honge gangs... Why did they organise an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artists have been banned after Uri attacks? And now they are trying to save face? The film industry is full of such anti-nationals who boost enemies' morals in many ways, but right now is the time to focus on decisive actions... Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is."
Kangana has also cancelled the success bash for Manikarnika as a sign of protest. Talking about that, she said, "Pakistan has not only violated our nation’s security they have also attacked our dignity by openly threatening and humiliating us. We need to take decisive actions or else our silence will be misunderstood for our cowardice... Bharat is bleeding today, the killing of our sons is like a dagger in our gut; anyone who lectures about non-violence and peace at this time should be painted black, put on a donkey and slapped by everyone on the streets."
Shocking as the Queen actress' statement about Shabana was, however, the senior actress had a calm response to the comments. She told In.com, "You really think at a time like this a personal attack on me can be of any significance when the entire country stands as one in our grief and in condemning this dastardly Pulwama attack? May God bless her.”
#Pulwama attack There is no way we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan even as our martyrs are laying down their lives for us. I stand in solidarity with the grieving families.— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 15, 2019
