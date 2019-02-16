English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut Calls Shabana Azmi 'Anti-National', Navjot Singh Sidhu Under Fire for Comments on Pulwama Attack
A closer look at why films on LGBTQ issues rarely lead to good box office revenues, as well as the review Netflix's latest original Dirty John are also among today's entertainment highlights.
After lashing out at Karan Johar, Krish Jagarlamudi, Sonu Sood and Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut has now hit out at Shabana Azmi, labelling her an anti-national. The actress has questioned Shabana's initial decision to participate in an event in Pakistan.
While Kangana's comments did not rile up the veteran actress, who chose to respond peacefully, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu seems to have landed in trouble for his comments post the Pulwama attack, which is reportedly costing him his job as a judge on Kapil Sharma's comedy show.
LGBTQ representation in Hindi cinema is still a rarity. Despite a stellar cast, the considerably discussed Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga failed to generate significant revenue. We explore what keeping the straight masses from embracing the LGBTQ films in theatres.
In today's entertainment wrap, we also have the review of Netflix's true crime saga Dirty John, and more. Keep scrolling.
Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar were supposed to attend a two-day literary event on her father Kaifi Azmi in Karachi, but decided not to go as a sign of protest after the Pulwama attack. The decision met with praise from many, but Kangana wasn't particularly impressed. She was quoted in a DNA report, saying, "...Why did they organise an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artists have been banned after Uri attacks?" adding that "the film industry is full of such anti-nationals who boost enemies' morals in many ways..."
Navjot Singh Sidhu has reportedly been let go from The Kapil Sharma Show, following his controversial remarks about the Pulwama attack. According to recent reports published in indianexpress.com, the former cricketer will be replaced by Archana Puran Singh.
News18 dives deeper into why LGBTQ representation in Hindi cinema is still a rarity and despite a stellar cast, why the considerably discussed recent LGBTQ offering Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga did not get a good response at the box office. Despite being the first-ever Hindi film with a primary lesbian character to collect over Rs 23 crore domestically in 14 days of its release, the numbers aren't as thrilling as Sonam Kapoor's last five releases.
Dirty John, a true crime saga which is streaming on Netflix, is based on an LA Times and Wondery podcast of the same name developed by Christopher Goffard. Watch it for the strong performances by Erica Bana and Connie Britton.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has decided to donate Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the CRPF troopers who died in the Pulwama terror attack.
Navjot Singh Sidhu has reportedly been let go from The Kapil Sharma Show, following his controversial remarks about the Pulwama attack. According to recent reports published in indianexpress.com, the former cricketer will be replaced by Archana Puran Singh.
News18 dives deeper into why LGBTQ representation in Hindi cinema is still a rarity and despite a stellar cast, why the considerably discussed recent LGBTQ offering Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga did not get a good response at the box office. Despite being the first-ever Hindi film with a primary lesbian character to collect over Rs 23 crore domestically in 14 days of its release, the numbers aren't as thrilling as Sonam Kapoor's last five releases.
Dirty John, a true crime saga which is streaming on Netflix, is based on an LA Times and Wondery podcast of the same name developed by Christopher Goffard. Watch it for the strong performances by Erica Bana and Connie Britton.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has decided to donate Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the CRPF troopers who died in the Pulwama terror attack.
