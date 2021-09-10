Kangana Ranaut Calls Smriti Irani 'Real Thalaivii' at Film Screening for Parliamentarians

Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the biopic titled Thalaivii, that released in theatres on September 10. On Thursday, the actress held a screening for parliamentarians in Delhi. She met actress-turned politician Smriti Irani at the event, and called her the real Thalaivii. Kangana posted a story to her Instagram - a photo of herself with the Minister of Women and Child Development - and said, “With the real life Thalaivii."

While Kangana wore a gorgeous traditional silk saree for the occasion, Smriti is seen in a simple cotton saree, the kind she loves to don often. Take a look:

Earlier, Kangana shared a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “All ready for Parliamentarians and Ministers screening in Delhi. Rarely we celebrate our politicians and very few films on politics and politicians are made, one such rare film is Thalaivii based on former chief minister of Tamilnadu Dr.J.Jayalalithaa…. Honoured to be hosting a screening for prominent politicians today."

Thalaivii stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as M.G. Ramachandran. Shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, it is directed by A.L. Vijay and is written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky (Tamil), and Rajat Arora (Hindi). Talking about the challenges she faced while doing this movie, she said at a press conference in Delhi, “Due to weight gain, I had number of health issues like back pain and then learning Bharatanatyam and performing it with a heavy body was not at all easy. I wouldn’t recommend it at all."

