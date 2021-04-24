Kangana Ranaut Calls Taapsee Pannu 'She-man', Fans Ask 'What's the Difference Between You and Bullywood?'

Taapsee Pannu is one among many celebrities who continue to be targeted by Kangana Ranaut regularly. The latter has criticised Taapsee on several occasions on Twitter, and did not let go of the latest chance as well. Kangana has endorsed a sarcastic definition of Taapsee on a Twitter handle called ‘Urban Dictionary’. The definition seems to be inspired by Kangana’s own description of Taapsee in earlier tweets.

“Taapsee Pannu is bollywood actress known for her befitting replies. She’s also called as the “Sasti Copy" of Indian superstar and padma shri recipient - Kangana Ranaut. She is also a member of Pappu Gang (sic)," read the definition. Kangana retweeted it and added, “Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today…"

Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today …. 😂— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

The tweet was criticized by many of her followers, who implied Kangana is ‘bullying’ Taapsee. “Then what’s the difference between you and Bullywood? All that standing up for Sushant only to turn around and do similar to someone else," one user wrote. A fan wrote, “Kangana don’t do this kind of tweets it’s going to damage ur image please don’t do. It’s of requests. We all love uh. We can’t see uh in troubles."

“Shame on you to insult another fellow female actress. We don’t know if there are bullies in Bollywood or not but you definitely are one. You preaching about anything is like devil quoting scriptures," read one comment, while another said, “You & @taapsee are India’s most talented and versatile actors. Stop fighting in these times. Don’t stoop low kangana."

