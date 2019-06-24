Kangana Ranaut Can Portray Me Perfectly On Screen, Says Dutee Chand

Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand says that she has been approached by many filmmakers, including actors and actresses, who are interested in making a biopic on her life and times. Chand, 23, is also the first Indian athlete to reveal that she is in a same-sex relationship as on May 19, Chand in an interview with The Sunday Express said that she got the courage to come out after India's top court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex last year.

Talking about the possibility of a film on her, Chand revealed that she got requests from many filmmakers who are keen on making a biopic on her, while also stressing upon the fact that she has not said yes to anyone yet and has not given away any rights pertaining to her life story. She also claimed that the likes of Anil Kapoor and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have reached out to her in the regard.

Speaking to Mid-Day.com, Chand said, "I have got requests from so many filmmakers who are keen to make my biopic, but I haven't given the nod yet. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Rakeysh Mehra, a lot of actors and actresses have independently reached out to me for the rights. I've even been approached for documentaries."

During her conversation, Chand also revealed her choice of actress for portraying her on the big screen. She said, "Finalising an actress is the job of the producer and director. It usually happens only after they are ready with a story. I've seen films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dangal and Mary Kom. I think Priyanka Chopra did a very good job in Mary Kom. While I don't know who will eventually be selected, I think Kangana Ranaut can portray me perfectly on screen. I like her as an actress."

Kangana has acted and directed the biopic of Lakshmibai this year, and has also signed up for a film on late politician and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa.

