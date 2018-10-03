Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Manikarnika Teaser Launch with Girls. See Pics, Watch Video

You know it’s a success if it has become a meme. Now that a still from Kangana Ranaut’s forthcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has indeed become one, the actor has a reason to celebrate. Not only this, the teaser has already garnered more than 11 million views on YouTube within two days.Kangana decided to celebrate the outstanding response to the teaser with her girl squad on the sets of Manikarnika on Tuesday night. Some glimpses from the intimate party have been shared on her official Instagram account.In a Boomerang video, the 31-year-old actor, dressed in full costume, is shimmying with her co-actors Ankita Lokhande, Unnatii Davara, Mishti Chakravarty and Priya Gamre. Holding a burning torch, Kangana looks sparkling in a white saree. The other girls can also be seen wearing traditional Marathi sarees.“#Manikarnika girls at ND studio today. Celebrating the response to the #manikarnikateaser #kanganaranuat @lokhandeankita @unnatiidavara,” the video was captioned.In another image, they are pouting into the camera. “When you happy and you know it pout! Celebrations all around as #Manikarnika girls celebrate the stupendous response to the #Manikarnikateaser,” its caption reads.In third picture, a happy Kangana is seen wearing a crown and blowing out candles on a chocolate cake.Manikarnika has been creating controversy ever since it was announced. First, its director Krish Jagarlamudi abandoned it midway, forcing Kangana to take up his duties. Then actor Sonu Sood, who was playing Maratha Army commander-in-chief Sadhashivrao Bhau, quit the film. Next, Zee Studio’s business head Sujay Kutty was sacked for agreeing to hike the film’s budget from an estimated Rs 60 crore to Rs 125 crore. Now most recently, actor Swati Semwal, who was to play Sadhashivrao’s wife Parvati in the film, has also quit.Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame, Manikarnika is slated to release on January 25, 2019.