Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video
The actor, who is known for donning off-beat roles and redefining conventions, is seen flipping tires, doing handstand pushups, box jumps, kick boxing and is even seen doing monkey bar exercises on a scaffolding.
(Photo: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram account of Ami Patel)
Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen in a never seen before avatar in new video campaign for a fitness brand, says that a strong will and tough mind can make anything possible
"Shooting for this video was physically challenging but with a strong will and tough mind anything is possible. It is all about training the mind to succeed and overcome fears. The idea was to deliver my best and make the workout seem as real and ripped on camera.
"This high intensity driven exercises demanded physical strength and I realized how my fitness regime in real life helped me portray them in reel life too," she told IANS in a statement.
Unlocking true human potential through the power of fitness, the brand has released a series of videos featuring brand ambassador Kangana.
(With IANS inputs)
Don't run away from challenges. SLAM them to the ground and keep going! #BeMoreHuman #GymIsEveryWhere #AlwaysTraining #ReebokGirl #FitLikeKangana pic.twitter.com/lfXoMG9Tmp— Reebok India (@reebokindia) July 2, 2018
