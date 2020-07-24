Kangana Ranaut Claims Ankita Lokhande Told Her That Sushant Singh Rajput Faced Humiliation

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about the mistreatment outsiders face in Bollywood in the wake of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana, in a recent interview, said that Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande told her that the late actor had faced humiliation in the industry.

Ankita had worked with Kangana in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Talking to Times Of India, "When I spoke to Ankita, she said right from the beginning, there was so much humiliation that he could not take it. This is how she summed it up. She said that I knew this boy since he was working in serials, he became a top actor there, and then he did auditions after auditions, rejections after rejections, and then he got into the big bad world of Bollywood."

Kangana said that Ankita told her that even when every producer wanted him, he was still very grounded. "But one thing that she also said about him was that he was not thick-skinned. He would sit on Twitter when he was new and would fight with fans, asking 'why did you think that about me?'," she added.

Kangana also added that Ankita would tell him that being in the public eye people would have perceptions about him, which he cannot do anything about. Kangana further said that over a period of time he could not take the bad PR, and the ganging up against him, according to Ankita.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).