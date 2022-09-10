Kangana Ranaut Claims Ayan Mukerji 'Changed' Brahmastra Name from 'Jalaluddin Rumi' to Shiva

Kangana Ranaut has made shocking claims against Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar. The actress, who has been at loggerheads with Karan for several years now, has alleged that Ayan “changed” the title of Brahmastra Part I from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva after witnessing the success of Baahubali, in which Prabhas plays the role of Shivudu.

Kangana also claimed that Ayan “burnt Rs 600 crores to ashes” and attempted to “exploited” religious sentiments of the audience. “Everyone who called @ayan mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately… he took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 AD’s and burnt 600 crores to ashes… Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute, because of Bahubali success… Such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people if called geniuses then it’s not manipulation but a well thought of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din…,” Kangana wrote on her Instagram Story.

In another story, Kangana came down heavily on Karan for allegedly buying reviews and “fake box office collections.” She wrote: “People like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts, he self admittedly buys reviews, stars and fake collection numbers and tickets… this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave… all turned Pujaris suddenly and begged south actors, writers and directors to promote their film… they will do everything but not hire competent writer, director, actors and other talent… why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disaster called Brahmastra.”

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra has been facing the calls for boycott on social media for a while now. A section of the internet pointed out that Ranbir worked with Aamir Khan in his movie PK, which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Some reshared the screenshot of a scene from Brahmastra where Ranbir is entering a Durga Puja pandal in shoes. This scene in question had earlier caused a controversy, however, director Ayan Mukerji issued a clarification, stating that it was not a temple but a Durga Pujo pandal and hence Ranbir was wearing shoes. Others are unhappy with Ranbir’s past statement on beef-eating.

