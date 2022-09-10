Kangana Ranaut Claims Ayan Mukerji Changed Ranbir Kapoor’s Name in Brahmastra, Swara Bhasker Says SRK Ruined Her Love Life

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to dis Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva. She claimed that Ayan “burnt Rs 600 crores to ashes” and attempted to “exploited” religious sentiments of the audience and said ‘everyone who called ayan mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately.’

Swara Bhasker, who is all set for the release of her upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, blamed Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra for ruining her love life by setting unreal standards with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayeenge. Having watched that at a tender age, she revealed that she had been looking for her Raj. The realization that Raj does not exist came after many years to her. The movie left her with a very different idea of romance which later in life she discovered to be false.

Brahmastra collected Rs. 75 crores on Day 1 worldwide. It was the gross box office numbers. The film is said to have collected in the range of Rs 34 crores to Rs 35 crores net on its opening day domestically, according to trade analyst Komal Nahta.

Karisma Kapoor today took to her Instagram to share a picture by the pool. She posted a stunning photo of herself in a purple sequined top with a plunging neckline. The diva looked refreshingly beautiful in a no-makeup look and open, wavy hair. She captioned the post, “I sea you” along with emoticons of a seashell, a wave, a palm tree, and a purple heart.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva ended with a promise and an announcement- that of the Part 2 which would be titled Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. Now, rumours are doing the rounds that Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh are in the running to play the character of Dev.

