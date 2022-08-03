Kangana Ranaut Claims 'Mastermind' Aamir Khan Has 'Curated' Negativity Around Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ has also been trending on Twitter. On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and reacted to the trend. She called Aamir Khan the ‘mastermind’ and claimed that the actor has ‘curated’ the negativity around the film.

“I think all the negativity around the upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself. This year, no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked. A Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway,” she wrote.

“But now they will call India intolerant, Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences it’s not about being a Hindu or Muslim. Even after Aamir Khan ji made Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant, he gave the biggest hits of his life. Please stop making it about religion or ideology. It takes away from their bad acting and bad films,” Kangana added.

Earlier, Aamir Khan also reacted to ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend and requested all to watch his movie. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film,” he said.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh besides Aamir. It is also the Bollywood debut of South superstar Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump. It will hit theatres on August 11. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here