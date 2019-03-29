English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
Kangana Ranaut has said that she was offered a film by Pahlaj Nihalani, and was subjected to an uncomfortable photo shoot for the project.
Kangana Ranaut has said that she was offered a film by Pahlaj Nihalani, and was subjected to an uncomfortable photo shoot for the project.
Loading...
The latest to come into Kangana Ranaut's line of fire is former CBFC Chairman and filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani. In a video interview with Midday, the actress said that she was offered a film by Nihalani, and was subjected to an uncomfortable photo shoot for the project.
Talking about a time before she made her Bollywood debut with Gangster, Kangana said, "The fact that people met and promised to guide and help me, but then I was put under house arrest. And then Pahlaj Nihalani had offered me a film called I Love You, Boss. They had a photoshoot where they gave me a robe to wear and no undergarments. So, I just had a satin robe for a show-girl pose, from which I had to stick my leg out, coming out of darkness."
Kangana described her role in the film as "a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss." The Queen actress decided to proceed with the photoshoot. However, she quit mid-way and changed her phone number. "They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can't do this. I felt like this is exactly what my parents were talking about. I actually went through the photoshoot, but then I disappeared. I changed my number," Kangana said on the show.
When Nihalani was asked for his reaction on this statement by Kangana, the producer said, "I had spent one-and-a-half crores on that picture advertisement and shot for three songs. She did the reading post the photoshoot, but with my advertisement and the poster, she got Mahesh Bhatt’s film Gangster and backed out of my film as she requested me to let her do Gangster as we were under a three-movie deal. She should not play with me, otherwise, I have a lot of things to play with her."
Nihalani added, "It was a youth film; she was married in that movie. I had approached Amitabh Bachchan for that role. It was on the lines of Cheeni Kum. I gave the narration to Amitji too; he pulled out due to him already doing something similar. It was never a porn film and neither am I interested in those kinds of movies."
You can watch the whole video here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Talking about a time before she made her Bollywood debut with Gangster, Kangana said, "The fact that people met and promised to guide and help me, but then I was put under house arrest. And then Pahlaj Nihalani had offered me a film called I Love You, Boss. They had a photoshoot where they gave me a robe to wear and no undergarments. So, I just had a satin robe for a show-girl pose, from which I had to stick my leg out, coming out of darkness."
Kangana described her role in the film as "a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss." The Queen actress decided to proceed with the photoshoot. However, she quit mid-way and changed her phone number. "They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can't do this. I felt like this is exactly what my parents were talking about. I actually went through the photoshoot, but then I disappeared. I changed my number," Kangana said on the show.
When Nihalani was asked for his reaction on this statement by Kangana, the producer said, "I had spent one-and-a-half crores on that picture advertisement and shot for three songs. She did the reading post the photoshoot, but with my advertisement and the poster, she got Mahesh Bhatt’s film Gangster and backed out of my film as she requested me to let her do Gangster as we were under a three-movie deal. She should not play with me, otherwise, I have a lot of things to play with her."
Nihalani added, "It was a youth film; she was married in that movie. I had approached Amitabh Bachchan for that role. It was on the lines of Cheeni Kum. I gave the narration to Amitji too; he pulled out due to him already doing something similar. It was never a porn film and neither am I interested in those kinds of movies."
You can watch the whole video here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- Us Movie Review: Ghouls Go On A Rampage in Jordan Peele's Film
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
- Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results