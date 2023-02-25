Kangana Ranaut has taken a fresh jibe at Bollywood after the release of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee, which she claimed to be a ‘flop.’ The film is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar. Yesterday, the actress took to her Instagram story section to write, “Karan Johar movie Selfie has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me…" Next, she shared a screenshot of news clipping calling Akshay Kumar the ‘male version of Kangana Ranaut’ after he delivered back-to-back films which were not box office successes.

Sharing it, Kangana added, “I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me…yeh bhi meri hi galti hai,” and continued, “Wah bhai Karan johar wah (Congrats)."

However, the actress did not stop there. She shared more news articles on her calling Selfiee a flop and claimed that Akshay Kumar and she are being blamed for the failure of the film but not a word is being said to Karan Johar. Her next post read, “Even though I quoted it to be Karan Johar movie lekin phir bhi sara Google wikipeediya only using mine, Akshay sir name.

Sharing yet another news article, Kangana continued, “I reacted to Karan Johar’s selfie movie why no one writing about that." She finally ended her series of post with a final note which read, “Web is full of hundreds of article where selfie failure is blamed on me and Akshay sir no mention of Karan Johar name at all, this is how mafia manipulates news and build perception that suits their narrative."

Meanwhile, News18’s review of the film read, “Selfiee is enjoyable in parts. Some dialogues will make you chuckle. Akshay gets a lot of screen space to flaunt his superstar swag, while Emraan Hashmi tries his best to look and sound believable as an RTO inspector in Bhopal. Unfortunately, the setting is too sanitised for him to look real. Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Adah Sharma have small parts to play. Why would an actor like Abhimanyu Singh take up the role of Suraj Dewan, beats me."

