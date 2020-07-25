Kangana Claims She Almost Did Film With Sushant But 'Hrithik Roshan Sent Me Notice'

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she once came close to working with Sushant Singh Rajput in a Homi Adjania film. Kangana claimed that she even met with Homi for the film's narration, but she was unable to concentrate as she had just received a legal notice from Hrithik Roshan.

She told The Times of India in an interview, “I still remember that day when Homi called me to his office. I was about to step out and I was given the legal notice that Hrithik Roshan had sent me about criminal charges. In a dazed state, I went to Homi, and he narrated me a love story and I could not just focus on it because I was so shattered.

“I told him I would revisit it, but nobody knew my state of mind. After that, for one year, the kind of filth that I faced, the kind of butchering that I faced, I didn’t sign any film that year, but I vaguely remember that story. It was a love story about an urban couple.”

Kangana wondered if her and Sushant's lives would have been different had she done the film.

“When this whole thing happened, it occurred to me that if I had done that film, would our lives have been different now? I don’t know. I just don’t know. It is so unfortunate at so many levels. Would I be his friend and would I have given him a perspective for not longing for acceptance? I don’t know what I would do on finding such an amazing person.”