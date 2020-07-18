Kangana Ranaut Claims Aditya Chopra Threatened Her for Refusing Sultan: He Told Me 'You're Finished'

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra allegedly threatened her for rejecting his 2016 production Sultan, which starred Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

In an interview with Republic TV, Kangana said that she did not want to work with Khans after delivering a blockbuster in Tanu Weds Manu Returns on her own.

"The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra... just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying 'Kangana said No to Sultan'. And then he messaged me, 'How dare you? You say No to me'. And then he told me, 'You are finished'," Kangana said.

For the uninitiated, Sultan had been in news more for its leading lady rather than Salman Khan. Earlier it was rumoured that Deepika Padukone turned down the offer citing date issues. Then it was reportedly Kangana who rejected the movie, as ‘Sultan’s dates were clashing with Vishal Bharadwaj’s ‘Rangoon’ and she chose the latter.

In 2016, Anushka Sharma eventually starred alongside Salman Khan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film revolves around a wrestler who comes from a self-imposed retirement to win back the love of his life. The movie became one of the biggest blockbusters of that year, reportedly earning around ₹623.33 crores worldwide.