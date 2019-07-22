Kangana Ranaut Can't Play Nepotism Card With Me, I've Also Struggled to Reach Where I am: Taapsee

Taapsee Pannu has slammed Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel for calling her a "sasti copy" of the Queen actress. A few weeks ago, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap got into a war of words with Rangoli after she made the derogatory remark at Taapsee on social media.

Rangoli had hit out at Taapsee for not mentioning Kangana's name while praising the trailer of JudgeMentall Hai Kya. Rangoli had tweeted, "...they never acknowledge her (Kangana) not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy."

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Now, Taapsee has reacted to Rangoli's statement in her latest interview with Mumbai Mirror.

"Not just Anurag, a few other close friends from the industry also wanted to retort, but I stopped them because I don’t want to give her any mileage on my behalf. She can’t play the nepotism card with me because I’ve also struggled to reach where I am today," Taapsee said.

The actress further said she didn’t want to engage in a word battle with the sisters because "I would not be able to match their language."

"I didn’t know there was a copyright on curly hair, which I was born with, and honest opinions. I’m not going to apologise for it. As far as being “sasti” is concerned, Kangana claims to be the highest-paid actress, so I guess I am the 'sasti' version," Taapsee added.

At the launch event of song Wakhra swag from JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Kangana had also taken a jibe at Taapsee. The actress had said that people should be ready to take a dig at themselves when they make fun of others.

Kangana said, "In an interview, Taapsee had said that 'Kangana needs a double filter, when she doesn't get work, she gives excuses of nepotism in the industry'. There is no harm in making fun of an individual. But one should also be ready to take such harmless digs in return. Why do they become thin-skinned when the other person take a dig at them?"

Follow @News18Movies for more