Kangana Ranaut Clarifies on Comparing Herself to Tom Cruise

Kangana Ranaut keeps grabbing attention with her bold statements on social media. The actress recently sparked a controversy after comparing herself to one of the most popular Hollywood action heros, Tom Cruise. Now, after facing backlash from netizens, she posted another tweet wherein she wrote that she never compared herself to Tom but just repeated what the renowned action coordinator Nick Powell said about her.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana replied the same to a piece of news which reads, 'Meme fest on Twitter after Kangana Ranaut claims of being a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise'.

I never claimed, Nick Powell one of the biggest stunt directors in the world did .... sending a hug and some burnol ... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 16, 2021

Her tweet also led to a discussion among netizens. While many of them went on supporting the actress, others have slammed her. One of the users shared the images of news articles where Powell said that Kangana has pulled better stunts than Cruise.

A few days ago, Kangana shared the link of the article in which the stunt director is quoted as "I have worked with the likes of Russell Crowe, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but she gave me the unique experience in which an actress was leading the pack. There were times when she pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise." Talking about the same she tweeted that she is better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action. However, she didn't stop there but went on comparing herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot in another tweet. She even asked how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has won.

Meanwhile, Kangana has quite busy shooting for her upcoming film Dhakad and keeps sharing glimpses from the shoot. Recently she shared a picture of herself where she can be seen in a whole new aggressive avatar. She also penned some thought-provoking lines where she talked about being in love with swords and born to fight.

It seems like Kangana is all set to pull off some major action sequence in the film.