Time and again, Kangana Ranaut has voiced her opinion on issues around showbiz and is also seen taking a stand for fellow actors and co-stars. The actress on Monday reacted to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s statement, in which he clarified his stance on the whole controversy with his estranged wife Aaliya.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen actress shared Nawaz’s statement and wrote, “Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab… silence does not always give us peace… I am glad you issued this statement."

Silence doesn’t always give us peace, @Nawazuddin_S saab, there are many fans and well wishers of yours who care to know your side of the story 🙏 https://t.co/yEwuHXmHCH— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 6, 2023

The marital feud between Aaliya and Nawazuddin has been making headlines for a while now. Aaliya had earlier claimed that the actor had abandoned her and their kids. On Monday, Nawazuddin finally opened up about the allegations levelled agaainst him by Aaliya.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor penned a long note and said that he has been termed as a bad guy everywhere because of his silence. He claimed that social media and the press are enjoying his character assassination on the basis of one-sided and manipulated videos. He then elaborated on his ordeal and gave his side of the story.

His note read, “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos. There are few points, I would like to express - (sic)"

He continued, “1. First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids. 2. Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence.

He added, “My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai. 3. She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably.”

On a closing note, he wrote, “She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand."

