Kangana Ranaut and Urfi Javed had a friendly exchange of tweets on Monday over the subject of Pathaan and fashion. It is no secret that Kangana has been taking jibes at Pathaan and the reactions it has been receiving. Kangana retweeted a post made by another user, who had analysed why Pathaan emerged as a box office success. The actress claimed that India ‘has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses.’

Reacting to her tweet, Urfi said, “Oh my gosh ! What is this division , Muslim actors , Hindu actors . Art is not divided by religion . There are only actors." Her reaction drew Kangana’s attention. The Queen actress suggested that the country bring in Uniform Civil Code into order. “Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?" she tweeted.

Urfi jokingly reminded Kangana that she cannot be tied into a uniform as she is known for her quirky dressing sense. “Uniform wound be a bad idea for me maam ! I’m popular only because of my clothes," Urfi tweeted. To which Kangana shared the tale of Akka Mahadevi, dubbed as one of the first female poets of Kannada literature.

“In India there was Queen called Mahadevi Akka,who loved Shiva her husband before the court said if she loved Shiva n not him then she shouldn’t take anything from him,she dropped all her clothes left the palace and never covered her body again. Clothes and a lack of them… Both are self expression, Mahadevi Akka is a shinning star In the world of Kannada literature she is the greatest, she lived in forests and never wore clothes. Don’t let anyone shame you about your body, you are pure and divine, my love to you," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been taking digs at Pathaan since its release. She also said statements about Shah Rukh’s career. However, die-hard Shah Rukh fans defended the superstar.

