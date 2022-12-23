Kangana Ranaut Compares Herself to Lata Mangeshkar, Says 'Even I Denied...'

Kangana Ranaut, known for her song London Thumakda, shared that she never danced at weddings and private parties even when she was offered “insane amount of money". She shared a throwback video of Asha Bhosle talking about her sister Lata Mangeshkar. In the video, the singer told how Lata Mangeshkar refused a “million dollar" offer to sing at a wedding.

“Do ghante sirf aap darshan dijiye humari shadi mei (Just attend our wedding for 2 hours, they had said to her.)" Asha said that even if she was offered 5 million dollars, she would refuse it. The video ends with Asha saying, “Yeh artist mein hona chahiye (This should be within an artist).”

Resharing the video on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Agree!!! Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs… denied insane amount of money… glad to come across the video… Lataji truly so inspiring.”

Here is the whole video-

Kangana Ranaut has delivered multiple hits like Gangster: A Love Story, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Queen to mention a few. Her song London Thumakda from Queen was a massive hit and became a part of many wedding playlists.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her directorial movie, Emergency, in which she will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie is slated for a January 2023 release and will also star Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and many others. She also has Tejas in her pipeline. In the movie, she will be seen playing the role of an Air Force pilot. She will also be donning the producer’s hat for Tiku Weds Sheru which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

