Kangana Ranaut Compares Mumbai to PoK and Taliban, Rupal Patel Re-enacts 'Rasode Mei Kaun Tha' Scene

he viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap song is the reason why the daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya has become the talk of the town lately. The makers announced the second season of the popular show, days after the video created by musician Yashraj Mukhate became one of the widely appreciated memes. Now, Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben, who like many others was impressed by the musical version, gave a retake of her own lines. She takes it sportingly and attempts to recreate the sensation by lip-syncing the lyrics of the rap song.

Read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben Re-enacts Popular 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Scene

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has criticised Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for stating that she has no right to stay in Mumbai, and compared Mumbai to Taliban. Earlier her tweet, wherein she claimed that lately Mumbai city feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), has created quite a furore on social media.

Read: After Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Jibe, Kangana Ranaut Compares Mumbai to Taliban

Read: Kangana Ranaut Decides to Return to Mumbai Amid Alleged Threats

Read: Renuka Shahane Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Mumbai is Feeling Like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir' Remark

Mumbai court on Friday sent alleged peddler Abdul Basit Parihar in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9 in a drugs case. This comes a day after the court sent another accused Zaid Vilatra in NCB custody till September 9. Parihar was arrested on Thursday, a day after he was detained for questioning following revelations made by Vilatra regarding the supply of drugs. Both the arrests were made after the NCB registered a case on August 26 on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged WhatsApp messages between late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his ex-manager Shruti Modi, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and flatmate Siddharth Pithani came to light.

Read: Another 'Drug Peddler' Allegedly Connected to Rhea Chakraborty and SSR's Case Sent in NCB Custody

Under the mentorship of actor Akshay Kumar, a multiplayer action game ‘FAU:G’ is set to be launched in the Indian market. It would have 20 per cent of its net proceeds donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust’ for the support of India’s bravehearts. The trust was also started by Kumar. Keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Movement, a Bengaluru based gaming publisher will soon launch a new multiplayer mid-core gaming title, ‘Fearless and United: Guards (FAU:G).’

Read: Akshay Kumar Presents A New Multiplayer Action Game 'FAU-G' Set In Galwan Valley

Also read: Akshay Kumar Shares Glimpse from 'Into The Wild' Episode with 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Caption

British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of The Batman. Movie studio Warner Bros said in a statement that a member of The Batman production in Britain had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. Filming is temporarily paused, the studio's statement added, but did not say for how long.

Read: Robert Pattinson's Positive Test on 'Batman' Set Underscores Challenges for Hollywood

Check back this space tomorrow for more entertainment news.