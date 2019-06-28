Kangana Ranaut Confirms Title Change of 'Mental Hai Kya' As CBFC Finds it 'Too Harsh'
'Mental Hai Kya' has been embroiled in controversy after controversy. Earlier, Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) wrote a letter to the censor board to object against the film's posters.
Image: Kangana Ranaut ,Rajkummar Rao/ Instagram
Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Mental Hai Kya will be renamed after Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) found its title "a bit too harsh", confirmed the actress. During a media interaction shortly after stepping out of the censor board meeting, Kangana said that the board members were "thrilled" to watch the movie but suggested a minor change in the film's title.
"Well, there will be a mild change in the title of the film since they find it too harsh, so we are more than happy to do that. And, other than that there are absolutely no cuts and they were thrilled to see the film," Kangana told reporters.
In a letter addressed to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, the IPS had also objected to the title of the movie and said it was "discriminative, stigmatising, degrading and inhuman in projecting mental disorders and persons who suffer from mental disorders."
There were also reports that Kangana had been interfering with the shooting of the film, and was unhappy with some of the scenes, which had to be re-shot, thus causing the delay in the release of the movie.
However, film's director Prakash Kovelamudi rubbished all such reports. In a statement released by the makers, Prakash said on his set, "Kangana was an actor; a professional one, and a creative asset."
"Both Kangana and Rajkummar Rao are powerhouse performers, whom I enjoyed directing. I am happy to see how their characters have turned out. 'Mental Hai Kya' is an intriguing thriller with doses of quirk. The film challenges the norms, and I am thrilled to bring to the audience something original," he added.
