Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Karan Johar on Padma Shri Honour, Says 'He Totally Deserves it'
Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar were conferred with the Padma Shri along with Ekta Kapoor and Adnan Sami on Saturday.
A file photo of Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut/ Yogen Shah
It was a special night for Bollywood as it saw four of its favorite artists conferred with the Padma Shri Award recently. Two of those awarded were Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar.
While the two have been at odds, it seems that Kangana may be interested in burying the hatchet. In a recent interview with India Today, the actress congratulated the filmmaker stating that his choice of films as a producer proves he deserved the Padma Shri Award.
"I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits."
Things have not been on very good terms between Karan and Kangana in the recent past. The feud had originated when Kangana called Karan the "flag-bearer of nepotism" while appearing on his show Koffee With Karan. Soon after, at another event, Karan had stated that he was exhausted by Kangana's way of always playing a "woman card" or a "victim card".
Kangana and Karan have only worked together once in 2014. Rensil D'Silva's film Ungli starring Kangana, Randeep Hooda and Emraan Hashmi was produced by Karan alongside his mother Hiroo Johar.
