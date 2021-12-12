Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: 'Bahut Bahut Badhai'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a basket of ‘desi ghee ke laddoos’ that she received from newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. In return, the Dhaakad actress sent her best wishes to the couple.

Kangana congratulated the couple and thanked them too. She wrote on social media, “Delicious desi ghee ke ladoos from newlywed @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal…thank you aur bahut bahut badhai." The basket was decked with beautiful flowers. There were cards, a handwritten note and a box of sweets.

Earlier, Kangana had said it is good that the “leading ladies" of Bollywood are breaking sexist norms of the society. She wrote this on social media a day ahead of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding in a Rajasthan resort. Katrina, the star of many Bollywood blockbusters such as Namastey London, Singh Is Kingg, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bharat, tied the knot with Vicky on Dec 9 after dating for more than a year.

Though she did not directly name Katrina or Vicky, Kangana said the wedding “redefines gender stereotypes". “Growing up we heard so many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women… For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women (sic)… “Nice to see rich, successful women, leading ladies of Indian Film Industry breaking the sexist norms… Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotypes," Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories.

On the work front, Kangana will see the release of her action film Dhaakad next, followed by Tejas in which she plays the role of a pilot.

