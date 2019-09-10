Apart from being a recognisable face in the Indian film industry, Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront of social change and justice in the nation. She has pledged support to Cauvery Calling Campaign and on the sidelines of an event, Kangana spoke in detail about Akshay Kumar being the poster boy of women-centric films in India and how she feels about the fact.

In an interview with SpotBoye, Kangana explained how film subjects that are women-centric are looked down upon by the cinema-going audiences, who she alleged are around 80 percent males. She also elaborated on how "uneducated male audiences" look at cinema as "sensual" and that is where the problem with greenlighting women-centric film lies.

About the recent criticism that Akshay Kumar had to face, since his film Mission Mangal's poster had the actor's face in the largest proportion despite it being a film about women achievers, Kangana credited Akshay with bringing women-centric films to the forefront.

About this she said, "Mission Mangal (MOM) is essentially a women scientists achievement film. But Akshay somewhere needs to be given credit that at least he is bringing these films to the forefront, otherwise, these stories never get okayed."

She added, "Few males decided to support Manikarnika hence it was made so that responsibility they need to recognise and also to completely denying to play an important part in a women-centric film by male heroes is so bad and it is so wrong. If big stars are giving their faces and lending their star power to such projects it is ok."

Kangana's last release was Judgementall Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film did decent business at the box office and was praised by critics for its creative storytelling. She will be seen as the lead in J Jayalalithaa biopic and an out and out actioner Dhaakad.

