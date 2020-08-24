Kangana Ranaut Criticised on Twitter for Views on Reservation

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently expressed her opinion on the existing reservation system in India which has left many unhappy. #BoycottKangana started trending on social media with many calling the actress out for presenting a 'biased' view on the subject.

Kangana wrote, "Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It (sic)."

Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 23, 2020

She added how 'deserving' candidates in professions like doctors, engineers, pilots etc suffer because of reservations and that it leads to brain drain. Further, she alleged, "Reservation works on the same law as nepotism," while adding, "There are many ways of uplifting the oppressed other than gifting them the ranks they don’t qualify for (sic)."

Sorry sir but there are many ways of uplifting the oppressed other than gifting them the ranks they don’t qualify for, learn to earn your worth that’s what I stand for, reservation works on the same law as nepotism, undeserving gets the job cos of which Nation suffers, SIMPLE. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 23, 2020

However, Kangana's views on reservation didn't go well with many. Some users criticised her for being ignorant about the existing realities and undervaluing the concepts of social justice and equal representation.

SC, ST, OBCs form almost 70% of the Indian population and face inhumane levels of discrimination. And Kangana Ranaut has been repeatedly calling all of us unworthy, and unqualified. I call for a complete boycott of this ill-informed vile woman. #Boycott_Kangana — Agatha Srishtie 🌸 (@SrishtyRanjan) August 24, 2020

Your own industry Bollywood is uppercasteSo casteist that it doesn't even name its onscreen characters over Dalits Reservation is not about economic upliftment,it is about social justice and equal representation in every field YourAudi statement is your prejudice#Boycott_Kangana — Drx. Amit Sable (@drx_sable) August 24, 2020

I saw some SC/ST guys driving audi, So I want reservations cancelled with immediate effect - Kangana Ranaut's logic. #Boycott_Kangana — ☭ Red Heaven ☭ (@RedHeaven16) August 24, 2020

@KanganaTeam please can you share data of SC/ST ministers in Modi Govt, employees in Govt Jobs, IPS officers, IAS officers. #Reservation #Boycott_Kangana — Indians On Web (@IndiansOnWeb) August 24, 2020

