MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Criticised on Twitter for Views on Reservation

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared her views on reservation system in India and got criticised in return.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently expressed her opinion on the existing reservation system in India which has left many unhappy. #BoycottKangana started trending on social media with many calling the actress out for presenting a 'biased' view on the subject.

Kangana wrote, "Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It (sic)."

She added how 'deserving' candidates in professions like doctors, engineers, pilots etc suffer because of reservations and that it leads to brain drain. Further, she alleged, "Reservation works on the same law as nepotism," while adding, "There are many ways of uplifting the oppressed other than gifting them the ranks they don’t qualify for (sic)."

However, Kangana's views on reservation didn't go well with many. Some users criticised her for being ignorant about the existing realities and undervaluing the concepts of social justice and equal representation.

Read: Here's How Kangana Ranaut Responded When Twitter User Questioned Her Authority on Mental Health

Next Story
Loading