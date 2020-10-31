Kangana Ranaut Criticises Mirzapur, 'This is What Happens When You Glorify Criminals'

Kangana Ranaut in her latest tweet lashed out at crime thriller web series Mirzapur. She accused the show of glorifying criminals and presenting villains as anti-heroes. In her tweet, she also mentioned how 'Bullywood' is causing more damage than good.

"This is what happens when you glorify criminals when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti heroes not villlains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always (sic)," she wrote reacting to a news piece stating that a man committed murder after watching Mirzapur 2.

This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti heroes not villlains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always... https://t.co/zlnPam1a8L — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

Apart from Ranaut, Anupriya Patel, the Apna Dal MP from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, also criticised the web series alleging that it was maligning the image of Mirzapur by portraying it as a "violent" region. As per a report in IANS, she also demanded a ban on Mirzapur 2, saying it was spreading ethnic disharmony.

In their recent interviews, actors Ali Fazal and Divyenndu admitted being scared that the viewers might get inspired by his character. Speaking to News18 Divyenndu said, "I definitely feel scared. Because the kind of messages that I receive from fans are often very influenced. I was recently shooting in Benaras, two 13 or 14-year-old boys came to me and said, 'Thank you sir, aap logon se bahut inspire hote hain Mirzapur mein.' So, I got a little scared and started wondering whether they were getting inspired by my character or me."

Whereas Ali Fazal told Zoom that there is a lot of violence on the show and seeing young boys sharing the images from the show who might follow the abusive behaviour, he got a bit disturbed. He suggested using the abuse sparingly. However, he said people become so eager to draw the line of what’s good or bad only comes when “quality-content” is shared.