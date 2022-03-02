Kangana Ranaut Dances On Shiv Bhajan At Maha Shivratri Event; Watch Viral Video

Kangana Ranaut is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and it is no secret. Recently, the actress attended a Maha Shivratri special event by Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation. A day after the auspicious occasion, the Manikarnika actress took to her Instagram stories and re-shared the videos from the event which are being shared by her fan accounts.

In one of the videos, Kangana can be seen dancing her heart out to one of the Shiv Bhajans. “Kangana Ranaut dancing on Shiv bhajan by Hansraj Raghuvanshi on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Isha Centre Coimbatore," the caption on the video read. The actress also shared another video from the event in which she can be seen dancing to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s famous song Rashk-e-Qamar. “Master Sameel ne toh paagal kar diya (Master Saleem made us all go crazy),” Kangana wrote while sharing the video.

The videos have left fans completely impressed. “This is extremely adorable," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Wow my god..looks so simple and so beautiful simple dance, always be happy like this way."

Kangana attended the event in a red Banarasi saree and needless to say, she looked prettiest. The actress accessorised her look with jhumkas. Kangana’s minimal make-up and red lip shade also added charm to her look.

Check out the viral videos from the event here:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently hosting the controversial reality show Lock Upp. In the show, 14 celebrities have been put together in a lock-up for months without amenities. Lock Upp streams on MX Player and ALT Balaji. Apart from this, she will be next seen in Dhaakad which will be released on May 27, 2022 in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Recently, Kangana shared the poster of the same in which she was seen in her fierce avatar as Agent Agni with a rifle in her hand. Kangana also has Sarvesh Mewara’s directorial Tejas and Tiku Weds Sheru along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

