Kangana Ranaut Decides to Return to Mumbai Amid Alleged Threats

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's recent tweet, wherein she claimed that lately Mumbai city feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), has created quite a furore on social media. The actress, who is currently stationed in Manali, was not only criticised for her remark by netizens but allegedly also received threats suggesting her to not return to the city.

Now, Kangana has tweeted that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9. She wrote: "I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (sic)."

Apparently, this started after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked Kangana to refrain from travelling back to Mumbai after she made a statement that she feared the city police force more than the "movie mafia".

Kangana also reacted to Raut's remark by tweeting, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana tweeted from her verified account.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently alleged that Mumbai Police encouraged crime and bullying against her on social media. She claimed in an interview that 99 percent of Bollywood uses drugs, which has reflected poorly on city administration.