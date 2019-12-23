Jharkhand result tally
Kangana Ranaut Decorates Christmas Tree with Nephew, See Adorable Pic
Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Panga' today. Check out the actress' adorable pic in which she is decorating the family Christmas tree with her nephew.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut is all set for the trailer drop of her forthcoming feature Panga later in the day. Meanwhile, she has been teasing fans with new film posters, featuring other characters from the film. While fans eagerly wait for the first footage from the film to release, a picture of Kangana decorating the Christmas tree on the holiday occasion is too adorable to be missed. The candid moment when Kangana is hanging decorations on the family Christmas tree was shared by the actress' sister Rangoli Chandel, who captioned the image as, "Snowing outside here in Manali, Prithu is most excited about Xmas dinner and Maasi’s arrival day after, can’t wait... Happy Holidays friends (sic)."
Read: Kangana Ranaut Plays a Mother in Panga, First Look Out
Check it out below:
Snowing outside here in Manali, Prithu is most excited about Xmas dinner and Maasi’s arrival day after, can’t wait... Happy Holidays friends pic.twitter.com/ykEvPDv7wZ— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 22, 2019
Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the movie is set to be released on January 24, 2020.
Read: Kajol Opens Up on Initial Apprehensions About Her Role in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji
Kangana was also snapped at Mumbai's SCMT station's railway ticket counter today where she issued the tickets to the passengers. The actress reportedly chose this way to kick-start promotions because in Panga she plays a railways employee who issues tickets. Check out pictures and video of Kangana at the railway station below:
