Kangana Ranaut Decorates Christmas Tree with Nephew, See Adorable Pic

Kangana Ranaut is all set for the trailer drop of her forthcoming feature Panga later in the day. Meanwhile, she has been teasing fans with new film posters, featuring other characters from the film. While fans eagerly wait for the first footage from the film to release, a picture of Kangana decorating the Christmas tree on the holiday occasion is too adorable to be missed. The candid moment when Kangana is hanging decorations on the family Christmas tree was shared by the actress' sister Rangoli Chandel, who captioned the image as, "Snowing outside here in Manali, Prithu is most excited about Xmas dinner and Maasi’s arrival day after, can’t wait... Happy Holidays friends (sic)."

Check it out below:

Snowing outside here in Manali, Prithu is most excited about Xmas dinner and Maasi’s arrival day after, can’t wait... Happy Holidays friends pic.twitter.com/ykEvPDv7wZ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 22, 2019

Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the movie is set to be released on January 24, 2020.

Kangana was also snapped at Mumbai's SCMT station's railway ticket counter today where she issued the tickets to the passengers. The actress reportedly chose this way to kick-start promotions because in Panga she plays a railways employee who issues tickets. Check out pictures and video of Kangana at the railway station below:

