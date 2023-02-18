Kangana Ranaut Defends SS Rajamouli; Kartik Aaryan Reveals If He Dated Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan

In a recent interview, SS Rajamouli had shared his view about religion being a ‘kind of exploitation’. Kangana Ranaut, who is big fan of Rajamouli, has now come forward to defend the film-maker’s statement. She wrote, “No need to overreact, it’s ok not to carry Bhagwa Jhandi everywhere, our actions speak louder than words… we are absolutely on our own, so sit down, don’t even dare, I won’t tolerate anything against Rajamouli sir who is like a flame in the rain. A genius and nationalist a yogi of highest order. We are blessed to have him."

For More: Kangana Ranaut Defends SS Rajamouli’s ‘Religion Is Exploitation’ Comment, Calls Him A ‘Yogi, Nationalist’

Kartik Aaryan recently did a fiery round of rapid-fire which had questions about his love life, if he dated Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and also about his favourite Salman Khan. In an interview with ETimes, he answered questions about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan too. Kartik didn’t bat an eyelid. In fact, he seemed to be enjoying the questions. On being asked if he dated Sara Ali Khan, the actor passed the question and when it came to Kriti Sanon, he said ‘no.’ The actor also confirmed that he is single.

For More: Kartik Aaryan Reveals If He Dated Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon in Fiery Rapid Fire; Here’s What He Said

Time and again, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given his audiences characters and films that are reflected upon and cherished for their impact. While it’s often challenging to deliver his best, the filmmaker admits that he always listened to his heart to create films. His last directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt turned out to be a massive hit. He shared, “People came and told me, I shouldn’t be making Gangubai as it’s a woman-centric film, it has a female protagonist. In India, they do not go to a female subject or oriented film at the theatres, the box office doesn’t fetch good numbers and there’s a sex worker, and all that check boxes which is needed for a commercial film, wasn’t there in my case. I may have ticked all the wrong boxes, but here’s the proof that the film has worked. That’s the belief. A filmmaker has to cause the change."

For More: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Says People Told Him ‘Not to Make Gangubai Kathiawadi Since…’

On Saturday, Urfi Javed was spotted at Mumbai airport in purple crop top and white cut out denims, but what captured our attention is the fact that the actress wore an upside down top to her gym. Soon after which one of the camerapersons asked, “What happened in the morning? you wore an uspide down T-shirt to gym?" Urfi responded after smiling, “Mujhe subah 8 baje gym ke liye uthna pada and waha ja ke mujhe trainer bol raha hai ki aapki t-shirt shayad ulti hai. (I woke up early morning and went to gym for workout, when I reached there, the trainer told me that I’m wearing the t-shirt upside down." The actress got embarrassed for her mistake.

For More: Urfi Javed Wore Upside-down T-shirt for Morning Workout Session, Tells Paparazzi ‘Subah 8 Baje…’

Sophie Choudry shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, which truly seems to be posted with the intention of slaying the internet. Declaring that black outfits can never go wrong, Sophie shared snippets of herself posing in a regal outfit, with the caption that read, “I dress to kill… but tastefully,” and ended with a black heart emoticon. The floor-length dress featured a plunging V-neckline, with cutout detailing at the midriff region. The ensemble’s beauty was amped with a bodycon bodice followed by the dramatic trail. Adding the sparkly touch to the all-black outfit, the voguish pick featured gleaming details.

For More: Sophie Choudry ‘Dresses To Kill’ But Only ‘Tastefully’, Check Out Her Sexy Pics in Black Plunging Gown

Read all the Latest Movies News here