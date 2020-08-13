Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon Demand CBI Probe For Sushant Singh Rajput Ahead of SC Hearing

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a video demanding CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The video was published on social media on Thursday, ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the petition by Rhea Chakraborty, seeking transfer of the FIR lodged by the family of the late actor from Patna to Mumbai.

"We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth," says the actress in a video published by her verified Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut.

Mumbai police wants to rush the probe, Sanjay Raut saying they are almost done with the investigation, we deserve to know the truth #CBIForSSR @republic #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @shwetasinghkirt @anky1912 pic.twitter.com/2SV1AwaFx7 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 13, 2020

Actress Kriti Sanon, who was Sushant's co-star in Raabta also took to Instagram Stories to demand a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She wrote, "I pray that the Truth comes out soon. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure.. I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case, so it's investigated without any political agendas, in TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace. #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRajput."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).