Kangana Ranaut Denies Allegation of 'Harming' Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Business: 'Petty Thought'

Days ago, when the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was released, it took over social media as people re-created the actress’ look and dialogues. Netizens, including influencers and choreographers, grooved to the tune of the tracks in the film and uttered some powerpack dialogues delivered by Alia in the film. Children also rose to the occasion and joined the suit. However, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had expressed her displeasure over young girls recreating a scene of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Following this, Kangana was accused of criticising the video of the young girl to harm the financial prospects of the film. Calling these allegations a ‘petty thought’ Kangana asked if her voice must be silenced just because it might be detrimental to a film’s box office collection.

Days ago, sharing a snap of the girl imitating Alia’s dialogue from the upcoming film, Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories, “Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly.”

Now at the trailer launch of Lock Upp in Delhi, when Kangana was questioned about her post, she said, “Jo 6-7 saal ke bachche hai, woh kisi tarah se exploit ho rahe hai, jab main unki baat kar rahi hoon (When I am talking about 6 or 7-year-olds, and how they are being exploited), I don’t think it is to harm anybody in terms of business or the money that they are going to make.” The actor further asked that shouldn’t there be a conscience keeper of society and why can’t artists also have an opposing view.

Kangana highlighted the importance of opposition and said that they play a key role not only in politics but also in other fields. According to the actor, if there is no opposition, people will have only their way. She mentioned that she is no authority and isn’t going to jail them or anything, Kangana stated she has her opinions and in her view, children imitating a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth is wrong. “So, you think that just because it doesn’t serve somebody’s purpose economically, my voice should be shut? Nobody’s voice should be shut,” she said.

