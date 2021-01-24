Kangana Ranaut Designed Her Own Dress for National Award Ceremony, See Pic

Kangana Ranaut has opened up on designing her own suit when she attended the National Award ceremony in 2010 and took home the honour for Best Supporting Actress for Fashion.

Sharing a picture from the event, which shows her with then-president Pratibha Patil, Kanagana wrote on social media, "First National award, Many special memories attached to this, I was one of the youngest actresses to receive the honour, also for a woman centric film from a woman President. I designed my own suit didn’t have enough money to buy something special, the suit wasn’t bad...nahin (sic)?"

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. Recently, she has unveiled her first look as Agent Agni from upcoming actioner Dhaakad.

In the teaser poster, Kangana is seen wielding a sword against the backdrop of blood and gore, setting the action tone of the film. Kangana, who will play the role of Agent Agni, recently flew to Bhopal to kickstart the shooting of the film.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Tejas, based on Indian Air Force.