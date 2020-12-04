Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh's Fight Gets Ugly; Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh Support Punjabi Star

The Twitter war between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut has been getting uglier all through Thursday, and a few Bollywood celebrities have come forward in support of the Punjabi singer-actor. As the verbal fight got nasty, actors Angad Bedi, Shruti Seth, Kubbra Sait, Mika Singh, and Swara Bhasker posted support for Diljit.

Swara Bhasker tagged Diljit in her post and wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually! @diljitdosanjh." Retweeting Swara's post, Shruti shared: "Hindustaniyo aur punjabiyon di shaan @diljitdosanjh."

Actress Kubbra Sait tweeted" "I love @diljitdosanjh –end credits-." Actor Angad Bedi said: "Aa kitti gal!!".

Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually! @diljitdosanjh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 3, 2020

I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.. pic.twitter.com/FqKzE4mLjp — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 3, 2020

It all started when Diljit criticised Kangana for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman, who had joined the farmers' protest, as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. He also shared a video of the elderly lady in question, revealing that she was Mahinder Kaur. Soon, Kangana deleted her post, but didn't refrain from hitting back, calling Diljit filmmaker Karan Johar's pet.

"Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne (Karan Johar's pet, the grandma who was protesting in Shaheen Bagh for her citizenship, the same grandma was seen protesting with the farmers. I don't even know who is Mahinder Kaur. What is this drama)? Stop this right now," she tweeted.

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,main Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon,maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha, if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

In another tweet, she posted: "Listen you vultures, do not consider my silence as my weakness. I see how you are instigating the innocent by lying to them and are using them. Just like Shaheen Bagh, the truth behind these protests will soon be out. Then I will write a brilliant speech and leave with your faces black." She signed off as 'Babbar sherni'.

Diljit retaliated: "Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho (Are you the pet of all the people you have worked with? Then the list of your bosses must be long. This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well)."

He also asserted that he is not from Bollywood but Punjab, and will not take her attack and give it back with more power.

At one point, he said: "Dimagh theek aa Tera (are you sane)?"

Kangana responded: "Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon, jayada mat uchal, main Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon, maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha (You are a bootlicker, the one you try to please, I take them to task everyday. I am Kangana Ranaut, not a bootlicker like you who would lie. I only spoke about the Shaheen Bagh protestor), if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise."

Diljit called Kangana mannerless.

"Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu.. Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an.. SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE.. Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu.. PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI (You have no sense how to speak to someone's mother or sister. You are a woman yourself and are calling another one would work for Rs 100. Our mothers of Punjab are like God to us. You have poked the hornet's nest. Google this Punjabi now)," he wrote.

Soon, things took a nasty turn when Kangana again said she was talking about the Shaheen Bagh 'dadi'.

Replying to her, Diljit said: "Oye Bad Dimag Batmeez... Gal HO RAHI JIS MAA NU TU 100 rs. Dihadi wai Keh ke foto paee c.. Os Bebe Da JAVAB Sun Leya c Yaan Dobara Bheja.. Avi gal na ghumaa Hun.. GAL KAR NI BHAJJI DA .. Jod tod Bollywood ch chalda hona Tera.. Punjabi'an Naal Ni Chalna (Oh such a big fool. We're talking about the elderly woman whose photo you shared and said she protests for Rs 100 a day. Did you hear her answer or do I need to send it to you again? Your manipulations will work in Bollywood but not in Punjab)."

In another tweet he said: "What school taught you to demean people's mothers and sisters and call them labourers who'd protest for Rs 100."

"Ah Tainu Khoob Kharabe Wale Lagde ne..? Har gal Te Khoob Kharaba.. Chauni ki an Tu ? Eh Sadey Lai RABB DA ROOP NE. Tainu Bolan Di Tameez Ni Sikahi Kisey Ne. Punjabi Dasan Ge Tainu Kidan Boli da Apne Ton Vadeya Naal (Do they appear to you as ones who would incite violence? Every word you say is like that, what do you want? They are like God for us. Did nobody teach you the etiquette of speech? Punjabis will teach you how to speak to those who are elder to you)," he wrote in one tweet.

Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu.. Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an.. SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE.. Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu.. PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Toh Bhai Aaj Ka Last Tweet @KanganaTeam Yeh Paltu Mashoor Hai Chatne Mai Aur Mudey Ko Divert Karne Mai..Mudda Kisaani Da aa Te Asi Sare Kisaan’an De naal an. PEACEFUL TAREEKE NaalPUNJAB dian Maava Ton Maafi Mang Li Je KARMA THEEK KARNA AN TAN#FarmerProtest — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Acha Te DIL Ch rehan Walian Maava Nu Tu 100 100 rs Wali das di an..Tere sarey Daa Pech Jaanda Mai..Bharat tere Kalli Da Ni.. Avi Jadon Dekho Politics..Sab Ton Vadh Kurbanian Punjabi’an dian ne Te Tu Sadi Maava Nu Bura BHALA Boley.. Fikar Na Kar Tu V Punjabi Yaad rakhe Gi.. https://t.co/eA4OTonHXz — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Yeh Kon Se Gang Ke Member Lagte Hain Tujey @KanganaTeam ? Bhonkan Ton Bina Ki Kita Apan ?Sadian Maava Nu Tu Putha Sidha Boley.. Desh te Jaan Vaar dene wale Ko Tu Gang Member baat Rahi hai.. Sukhbir Singh ke pita Tujhey gang member Lagte hain jo protest mai hai ? pic.twitter.com/jeDFuaHsbr — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

"Peaceful PROTEST CHAL RIHA.. Sab Kisaan'an De Naal aa .. @KanganaTeam Edey varge kush Lok Jo Bhonk Ke Mahaul Kharab karn di te divert karn Di Politics khel rahe aa.. Sarey Note Karn.. Eh Janani Shuru ton Hee Muddey nu Divert karn Da kam kardi Rahi aa.. Punjabi Jaande aa tainu (A peaceful protest is on. This lady is trying to divert the issue by highlighting nonsensical topics. She is known for this trait. Punjabis know this)," he said.