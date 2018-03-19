English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut Discusses The Culture Of Nepotism, Says It Exists Everywhere
Kangana Ranaut, who raked up the nepotism debate last year, said "outsiders" in the film industry should not lose heart if they face discrimination at a session during the Rising India Summit.
Kangana Ranaut at News18 Rising India Summit.
National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who raked up the nepotism debate last year, said "outsiders" in the film industry should not lose heart if they face discrimination.
"It is 'okay' to be discriminated against if you are an outsider because there are things that one does to know as an outsider newcomer. People are not responsible for you (the newcomer), you have to be persistent, observant to know things. Today I am talking about it because I made it to this level. I learnt," said Kangana at a session of News18's Rising India Summit.
"I put my observation out there and understand this is how it functions. In the beginning, everyone is treated in the same way; don't think it is happening to you only. Do not think the world is like this to me, the world is the way it is; it is not fair to anyone. You have got to make sure that you work around it," she said.
Citing an example of her early days, Kangana said, "I did not understand the difference between shot and scenes, so if someone says you have two scenes now, I used to think, my work will get over in 30 minutes. "I did not know about brand building and brand endorsement... when a magazine told me that they want to put me on their cover, I asked them to talk to my manager about money. They banned me for five years but I did not know the difference back then. So yes, coming from non-film background, I was also immature and no one was there to guide. I learnt."
Asked about if she managed to change the viewpoint of filmmaker Karan Johar with her statement, Kangana said, "I am no one to do that, my intention was not that. He believes in bloodlines, dynasty and such talents worked for him, isn't it? I cannot make him believe in talents that he does not believe in. but I can say what I want to say. I said it (about nepotism) out of observation, I am not an activist here, though I would love to serve my society; nepotism exists everywhere, we have grown up seeing it. When I talked about it, perhaps people were subconsciously observing it, they wanted to talk about it. My comment worked as a catalyst."
