Kangana Ranaut Donates Rs 25 Lakh to PM CARES Fund to Help Daily Wage Earners

Amidst the deadly outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, many countries around the world are under lockdown. This, however, has had adversely affected daily-wage earners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a fund called PM Cares specifically for this and many celebrities have donated generously for the cause.

Actress Kangana Ranaut too has stepped forward and made her contribution for the same and will also be sponsoring meals of daily wage earners. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to inform about her contribution. She tweeted, “Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family."

According to Rangoli, not only Kangana but her entire family has made a contribution to fight the covid 19 pandemic that has created havoc in the entire nation. Her mother Asha Ranaut has given up her one month’s pension.

“My mother gave her one month pension, we don’t know how long lock down will last we need to survive with what we have but we can make few adjustments for the nation,thanks @narendramodi Ji for giving us a chance to contribute #PMCARES @PMOIndia,” Rangoli tweeted.

