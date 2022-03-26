Kangana Ranaut Eager To Watch Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt's RRR: 'My Most Favourite...'

Kangana Ranaut turned cheerleader for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Written by Rajamouli and K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, the Telugu movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn playing pivotal roles in the movie. The actress on Saturday took to her Instagram Stories and showed her support for the film. She shared RRR’s worldwide opening day box office collection and said she was eager to watch the film.

“Can’t wait to see my most favourite writer + director combination…" Kangana wrote as she shared a poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR with the box office collections of day 1 featuring in it. RRR has witnessed a mammoth opening. The film recorded Rs 223 crore box office collection on day 1 worldwide.

For the unversed, Kangana and Vijayendra Prasad have collaborated on two projects in the past — Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019 and Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi in 2021. He is said to be writing Kangana’s upcoming movie Sita — The Incarnation.

While fans will have to wait to how their hattrick project pans out, currently fans are enjoying RRR. Several shows were houseful in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday and several other states also projected impressive box office collections. RRR has done an impressive business internationally as well.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#RRR Day 1 biz… Gross BOC… #AP: ₹ 75 cr, #Nizam: ₹ 27.5 cr, #Karnataka: ₹ 14.5 cr, #TamilNadu: ₹ 10 cr, #Kerala: ₹ 4 cr, #NorthIndia: ₹ 25 cr, #India total: ₹ 156 cr, #USA: ₹ 42 cr, Non-US #Overseas: 25 cr WORLDWIDE TOTAL: ₹ 223 cr." The film has broken the record of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in 2017, had revealed that Baahubali 2 had recorded Rs 217 crore worldwide.

Not only has the movie done an impressive job at the box office but it has also received great reviews from several stars in the industry. Allu Arjun took to Twitter earlier in the day and said, “Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house @tarak9999 for a spectacular show." He deemed Ajay’s appearance as brilliant while he called Alia the ‘sweetest’. Mahesh Babu also showered the movie with praises.

