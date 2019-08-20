Take the pledge to vote

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor's Friendship Turns Sour After Judgementall Hai Kya: Report

As per reports, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor have fallen out after their latest collaboration 'Judgementall Hai Kya.' Read here to find out why.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor's Friendship Turns Sour After Judgementall Hai Kya: Report
Image of Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut seemingly have something in similar--their maverick film choices and the conviction to back it up. This quality makes them stick together and also makes them stand apart from all of the other producer-actor duos in Bollywood. However, reports are alleging that all is not well anymore between the top guns.

As per a report in an entertainment website, Ekta and Kangana, the two queens (Ekta being the queen of daily soaps and Kangana for her Bollywood avatar in the 2013 film of the same name) have fallen out and that things are not going to be mended anytime soon between them.

The issue between the two emerged when Kangana allegedly blasted a journalist during the song launch of her latest film Judgementall Hai Kya. Reports allege Ekta believes that Kangana's behaviour with the press hurt the film's box office business and that it could not reach where it could have otherwise. Ekta was also not spotted at the success party of Judgementall Hai Kya recently, which fueled the reports of a fallout even further.

In the matter pertaining to Kangana's bitter controversy with the journalist and Judgementall Hai Kya, a website quoted a source close to Ekta as saying, "Ekta is from the industry and knows how it works. She has always made it a point to be polite and friendly with the media and with the industry. Kangana's needless outburst did affect the film and Ekta is miffed about that."

